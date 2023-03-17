Squirrel Tree Care helping animals find a 'furever' home

The company paid all adoption fees on Friday in an effort to help Humane Society of Scott County.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Squirrel Tree Care owner Jon Steiniger is making it a goal to help the Humane Society of Scott County after hearing the shelter is struggling with a full capacity of animals.

"The problem that we're having now is we've got way more dogs than we do kennels," Humane Society of Scott County's communications manager Celina Rippel said. "We've had to hire more staff and had to put up temporary pop up crates for animals"

Rippel said the shelter has seen a 28% increase in animals coming into the shelter in 2022, nearly 800 more than in 2021.

Hearing this, Steiniger said he wanted to help.

"If I can use my business, in the eye of the community to help bring knowledge to the Humane Society and help get these pets from good homes. Then its purpose well served" Steiniger said.

"We're extra busy because of their help, which is an amazing problem to have," Rippel said. "They actually have adopted a dog from us before in the past, and they're great supporters of ours. So we're super appreciative for their help"

The Steiniger family devotes themselves to rescuing animals such as dogs, horses and miniature potbelly pigs. He says doing that gives important life lessons to their children.

"We believe in the fundamentals of raising our kids with raising animals and taking care of them and the responsibilities of it," Steiniger said. "Living on a farm gives them so many opportunities to learn."

The owner of Squirrel Tree Care paid for all adoption fees on Friday. While it was a one-day opportunity, the shelter is offering all adoptions through March 26th for only $17.