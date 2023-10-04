Spring cleaning? Don't forget to do this

These items can help make your home look better, run more efficient and save you money in possible repair costs over time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Spring is here and as things outside start to get their vibrant colors, many of us will begin looking at our spring cleaning to-do list.

According to Hippo, a home insurance group focused on home care, 51% of homeowners plan to spring clean this year, and many say they are not including projects that could save them money that could be used on repairs over time.

So what should you add to your to-do list?

Hippo says you should:

Flush your water heater.

This can help prevent sediment build-up, according to Hippo.

"Over time, sediment builds up in the bottom of your water heater, which can corrode the tank and heating elements, and shorten its lifespan," says Hippo.

Water heaters can cost anywhere from $1000 - $1500. In addition to flushing your water heater, Hippo suggests, "look under your water supply and drain lines for signs of corrosion and repair damage. Pipe corrosion can also hurt the efficiency of hot water heaters and cause premature failure".

Clean your dryer vent.

"The leading cause of home fires involving dryers and washing machines are from dust, fiber, or lint buildup in the dryer exhaust vent," according to Hippo.

So they suggest, cleaning your vent at least once a year to help reduce your risk of a home fire. By cleaning the vent, your dryer will become more efficient in drying.

Vacuum refrigerator coils.

"The coils on your refrigerator are critical to keeping it cool. Most homeowners don’t vacuum their refrigerator coils on schedule or even know they have to vacuum their refrigerator coils at all," according to Hippo.

They suggest vacuuming or cleaning under and behind your fridge twice a year to maintain peak performance.

There are also things you should do outside to protect your home.

Hippo suggests cleaning gutters, trimming trees, repairing damaged siding, inspect and repairing your roof.

You can find all of the spring cleaning tips by clicking here.