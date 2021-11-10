x
Local News

Sportscast-Monday, Oct. 11th

Sports news and highlights from Monday, Oct. 11th.

MOLINE, Ill. —

  • Matt Hankins named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
  • Logan Lee on Penn State win
  • North Scott vs. Davenport North girl's volleyball
  • Illinois Men's Basketball Media Day

