The goal is to get more eyes on the Spiegel building, with the hopes of attracting potential developers.

An old building in downtown Moline is using art as a marketing campaign.

The "Renew Moline" organization added a mural on the south side of the Spiegel building along River Drive.

You can see the mural between the new and old I-74 bridges.

Brandon Nees grew up in Moline. He designed and painted the mural, with the word "possibility" as his theme.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said she hopes the mural will bring beauty to the area until there is a long-term plan for the old warehouse.

"This is a once in a generation for all of us to redesign and enhance and expand what we've got here in Moline, and we're going to have all this land to do it, and we view this building as a very important anchor," Acri said.