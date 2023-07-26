Rock Falls Police Department cracking down on speeders

July 26th is known as Speed Awareness Day by several enforcement agencies.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — For the first time, Rock Falls Police Department has joined the Speed Awareness Day campaign, that aims to cut down on traffic violations around the country.

Rock Falls Police Officer, Rollie Elder, is one of several officers that help out with traffic stops around the area whenever he's not handling service calls.

"A vast majority of the stops that we do are basically trying to promote safety," Elder said. "I'm always a team player as far as helping as much as I can and make as many stops as I can."

Police chief David Pilgrim says joining the campaign was a no brainer decision.

"This campaign is a reminder that we are out there enforcing these laws not for our benefits but for the public as well," Pilgrim said. "We just want everyone around the area to be safe when on the road and making sure they are following the rules of the road."

Around this time last year, Illinois had 698 road fatalities around the state. However, there has been 652 so far this year.

"Reckless driving increases around June through September," Pilgrim said. "We have to continue doing everything we can to ensure that everyone knows about the dangers of driving fast, or being distracted while driving."

Officer Elder says efforts to raise awareness start with the public.

"We're all in this together," Elder added. "We want to keep you safe but we want to keep everyone else safe. So pay attention to the speed limits, stop at your stop signs, put the electric devices down and let's get through this together."

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel