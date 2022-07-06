Have you received an email recently from the City of Geneseo? It might be spam

GENESEO, Ill. — The City of Geneseo on Friday, July 1 issued a warning to residents about a circulating spam email that could potentially put their utility account information at risk.
The spam email claims to be from the City of Geneseo and reads: "Geneseo, IL power status, June 2022 (final notice) ... Please make sure your profile information is up-to-date and continue below to view energy rebates that may be available for residents in Geneseo IL."
On Facebook, the city said it was not sending these emails.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, here are four signs to help you spot a scam:
- Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government or a business you know, like a utility company or even a charity asking for donations.
- Scammers usually say there's a problem or a reward and for you to verify your information.
- Scammers pressure you to act immediately before you have time to think about the legitimacy of the message.
- Scammers would also insist you pay by sending money through a specific money transfer company or by putting money on a gif card and giving them the number.