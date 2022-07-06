Have you received an email recently from the City of Geneseo? It might be spam

A circulating email scam asks Geneseo residents to enter utility account information to access rebates.

Example video title will go here for this video

GENESEO, Ill. — The City of Geneseo on Friday, July 1 issued a warning to residents about a circulating spam email that could potentially put their utility account information at risk.

The spam email claims to be from the City of Geneseo and reads: "Geneseo, IL power status, June 2022 (final notice) ... Please make sure your profile information is up-to-date and continue below to view energy rebates that may be available for residents in Geneseo IL."

On Facebook, the city said it was not sending these emails.

Citizen Warning: The below email is currently going around. This is a spam email and is not from the City of Geneseo. Posted by City of Geneseo, Illinois on Friday, July 1, 2022

According to the Federal Trade Commission, here are four signs to help you spot a scam: