Some WQAD subchannels to be unavailable Tuesday

The outage is expected to begin around 9 a.m.
Credit: WQAD
WQAD News 8

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD viewers may notice a change in their signal on Tuesday. Fortunately, the issue shouldn't last long, and you won't need to change any settings on your TV.

Starting around 9 a.m. on Sept. 18, several subchannels will be unavailable as our maintenance engineers upgrade some station equipment. 8-5 Twist, 8-6 Quest and 8-7 Scripps Newsy will be inaccessible as the work is ongoing. Engineers estimate the outage is expected to last approximately six or seven hours.

This will not affect 8-1 WQAD News 8, 8-2 Antenna TV, 8-3 MyTV, and 8-4 True Crime Network.

