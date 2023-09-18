Some WQAD subchannels to be unavailable Tuesday

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD viewers may notice a change in their signal on Tuesday. Fortunately, the issue shouldn't last long, and you won't need to change any settings on your TV.

Starting around 9 a.m. on Sept. 18, several subchannels will be unavailable as our maintenance engineers upgrade some station equipment. 8-5 Twist, 8-6 Quest and 8-7 Scripps Newsy will be inaccessible as the work is ongoing. Engineers estimate the outage is expected to last approximately six or seven hours.