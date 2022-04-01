New season underway at Snowstar Winter Park

It needs to be 27 degrees or colder in order to produce the right snow for the park's activities. This week's temperatures are on track for that mark and then some.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — The long-awaited return of Snowstar Winter Park in Andalusia is officially open for the season after a couple of delays last month.

Ski hills opened on Monday, following the tubing hills section of the resort opening up over the past weekend.

The 2021-22 winter season will be the second year managed by Doug and Jennifer Harper, who have familiarity with the park and all of its activities for more than 15 years.

“One of our first dates was here at Snowstar, and we drove up from where we were living in Peoria at the time,” Doug Harper said. “The park has been a big part of our relationship and our family since the very beginning, and we want it to be a part of yours, too. When you come here, you’ll be treated like family.”

The Harper family says giving the community a memorable experience is one they strive for, especially given the difficult times over the past few years.

“This place is a big deal for the community,” Doug Harper said. “We saved more than 180 jobs last year, which is huge considering everything negative going on in the world during that time. We look at everything we do from a customer’s perspective — what could make this a better experience? This is our passion. We believe in our community and want to invest in it and see it thrive. It’s definitely an exciting time for our customers and employees.”

Snowstar will feature the following changes and improvements this year:

Additional offerings and activities designed with the whole family in mind

Now accepting online reservations

New ticket window shed and snack trailer

Expanded warming hut

New lighting and signage throughout the park

Additional camera systems for safety

Updated lift decks and re-opening of lift #2

Galaxy tubing after dark