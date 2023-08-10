Snowstar's rescue patrol visited by EMS helicopter team for first response training

Andalusia's ski resort spent the morning on training its patrol team, learning first aid, ski lift rescue, and coordinating with a helicopter EMS crew.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — Before guests hit the slopes this winter, the Snowstar ski resort rescue team got some training from the skies.

Medforce Air, a nonprofit helicopter EMS team operating out of West Burlington, Iowa and Colona, Illinois visited Snowstar to assist in training its National Ski Patrol members. Currently there are 27 of these volunteers at Snowstar.

On Oct. 8, Medforce landed their helicopter at a designated area near the parking lot, giving the rescue volunteers a chance to see the vehicle up-close and get a better understanding of how to coordinate with the team for first response. "Just having a predesignated landing zone — like hey, we wanna land here every time if we can — makes things established to be safer, everybody knows what the plan is, and we're all on the same page," lead flight nurse Justin Hicks said.

Snowstar has three ski patrol trainees, one of them being June Heller, who has no prior experience in medical care but welcomes the challenge. "The training part is pretty intense, [and] there's a lot to learn about the body," she said.