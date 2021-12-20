Snowstar prepares for Opening Day

Snowstar ski lodge and snow park is preparing the season during unexpected warm weather.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — Snowstar park is preparing for its opening day, anticipating consistent cold weather this season.

Park manager, Rod Leatherman, says they've tried to make snow throughout the season, but it won't stick because of the warm weather.

"We made some snow last week. And of course, with that 70-degree weather, we lost most of it," said Leatherman.

Leatherman says the snow needs consistent cold weather throughout the night.

"To make snow, it has to be 27 degrees or colder with the right humidity, said Leatherman." "So we're looking for those cold nights, but you look at our forecast now, and the days are warm."

The park has added warming centers, snowmakers, a new bar, and an extended tube hill.

"We've added the fire pits out here we. We have an outdoor beach area where people can enjoy a warm fire and sit outside and not have to worry about being inside," said Leatherman.

Leatherman says he wants to open the park soon after Christmas day.

"People like to come out, and they're tired of being cooped up inside. It's a long winter here in the midwest, so this gives you a chance to come out and maybe enjoy it a little more," said Leatherman.