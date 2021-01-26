Why Moline enacted a civil emergency in conjunction with its snow emergency

Snow plow drivers say having your car off the snow routes is vital.

MOLINE, Ill — Snow blanketed the Quad Cities Tuesday morning, but work started the day before. A snow emergency went out Monday night, requiring all cars to be off the snow routes.

"It just makes our job easier," Moline motor equipment operator Jacob Hansen says. "We do 12-hour shifts. The drivers are tired. And (the cars are) just more obstacles in the way when we're trying to clear the streets."

Cars parked on the snow routes can be towed during a snow emergency.

Mayor Stephanie Acri also issued a civil emergency, which she says helps make sure the city has the resources to get the snow cleared.

"That's unique because of the natural event that's coming upon us," she says, "and that helps us navigate the appropriation of the resources within the city."