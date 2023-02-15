Snow emergencies issued across the Quad Cities area

Here's when parking restrictions will be in place for cities and towns around the Quad Cities for Feb. 16.

MOLINE, Ill. — Snow's in the forecast for much of the Quad Cities area, meaning cities are making sure residents are aware of parking restrictions being implemented ahead of Thursday's winter storm.

Below you'll find a list of both Iowa and Illinois cities close to the Mississippi River that have ordinances in place.

This story will be updated with more information as News 8 receives it.

Illinois

Coal Valley

The Village of Coal Valley will start its snow emergency at 6 a.m. Thursday and end it at noon on Friday. During this time, it is illegal for any vehicle to be left on any village street, avenue, alley or parking lot within the Village following a snowfall of 2 inches or more.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls' snow emergency will go into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and end on Friday at 5 p.m. On Thursday, folks should park their vehicles on an even-numbered side of the street and move their cars to the odd-numbered side of the street on Friday.

In short, if it's an even-numbered day, like Feb. 16, park on the even-numbered side of the street. If it's an odd-numbered day, like Feb. 17, park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Sterling

Sterling's snow emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. All vehicles must be removed from snow routes, the Central Business District and meet the odd and even parking restrictions on all other streets.

On odd days of the month, like Feb. 17, drivers must park on the odd side of the street. On even days of the month, like Feb. 16, drivers must park on the even side of the street. Odd and even days begin between 6-8 a.m., meaning folks have that time to move their car before they get a ticket.

Iowa

Blue Grass

The snow emergency for Blue Grass will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and end Thursday night at 11. Vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the emergency has expired.

Vehicles may be ticketed and may be towed at the owner's expense.

Davenport

Davenport Public Works issued the City's snow emergency Wednesday afternoon. It's set to go into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and end at 8 a.m. Friday.

During this time, drivers are asked to not park on snow routes.

Snow Update 12:30 P.M., Wednesday, February 15 | Based on the current forecast from our partners at the US National... Posted by Davenport Public Works on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Durant

Durant's snow emergency will go into effect at noon on Thursday and end at 7 p.m., according to an email from City Operations Officer Deana Cavin. Drivers are asked to remove all vehicles from the streets.

Muscatine

No parking on designated snow routes will start at 8 a.m. Thursday. The snow emergency will expire on Friday at 8 a.m. This is the first snow ordinance declared since the City revised it.

This map shows snow emergency routes that residents should avoid parking on until the ordinance has been lifted.