The Sneaker Vault opens its doors in Moline

The owners say now was the right time to get open, even during a pandemic.

MOLINE, Ill — A new Moline business owner says now was the right time to open his doors.

Joshua Basala and his son Bailey held a grand opening for The Sneaker Vault this weekend.

"I thought about it about three years ago," Joshua says. "I just couldn't pull the trigger. and I just, one day I woke up and said I gotta do it."

There are hundreds of pairs of sneakers inside the store on Avenue of the Cities, from Jordans to Yeezys, new and lightly used.

Joshua says he's had a love of sneakers nearly his whole life and says the Quad Cities needed a store like this.

Bailey and Joshua would travel all over for basketball, and there were all kinds of sneaker stores for both athletes and shoe lovers alike.

Joshua says he wanted to get open now even during a pandemic, especially to take advantage of the holiday shopping.

"I've had a lot of people say to me, 'Who opens up a store in the middle of a pandemic?' And I almost felt like we needed it. The community needed something positive," Joshua says.