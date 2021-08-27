Watch: Crews battle large fire near River Drive in Davenport

A large cloud of smoke was visible around Davenport Friday morning, August 27.

Smoke from a fire at Midwest Recyclers near River Drive in Davenport was visible throughout the city. A firefighter told News 8 that it was coming from burning cars.

The fire started Friday morning, August 27. Smoke was starting to get noticed around 10 a.m. The fire was initially reported at 9:45 a.m.

The Davenport Police Department said the fire was in the 500 block of Howell Street, and were urging people to avoid the area.

Neighboring business, Purina, self-evacuated out of precaution.

Please avoid the area of 500 South Howell Street as Davenport Fire Department crews respond to a large fire. Posted by Davenport Police Department on Friday, August 27, 2021

According to Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, the fire was mostly knocked down by 12:30 p.m. Crews were met with the challenge of limited water sources as they battled the blaze.

There were no reported injuries. Crews had to rotate several times due to the heat, which was in the 80s.