Watch: Crews battle large fire near River Drive in Davenport

Smoke from a fire at Midwest Recyclers near River Drive in Davenport was visible throughout the city. A firefighter told News 8 that it was coming from burning cars.
The fire started Friday morning, August 27. Smoke was starting to get noticed around 10 a.m. The fire was initially reported at 9:45 a.m.
The Davenport Police Department said the fire was in the 500 block of Howell Street, and were urging people to avoid the area.
Neighboring business, Purina, self-evacuated out of precaution.
According to Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, the fire was mostly knocked down by 12:30 p.m. Crews were met with the challenge of limited water sources as they battled the blaze.
There were no reported injuries. Crews had to rotate several times due to the heat, which was in the 80s.
The smoke plume could be seen across the city. The photo below near the intersection of Jersey Road and Kimberly Road, about five miles northeast of the fire.