Small businesses in Rock Island receive a helping hand

The City of Rock Island teamed up with DARI to help the back bone of the community.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Doors are shut, businesses are closed and masks are on.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. and non-essential businesses were forced to shut down, businesses owners took a hit.

"These businesses need cash and they need cash now," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. "We needed to help them survive."

Even with federal aid options, some businesses in small towns need more aid in order to survive months with little to no customers.

"We were concerned there would be quite a bit of a lag between when the businesses would see that money and be able to take care of things," said Thoms.

The city took matters into their own hands starting a partnership with the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI).

DARI's donation, on top of a grant the city received for pandemic relief, gave small businesses in Rock Island around $250,000. Businesses do not have to pay back any aid they receive from this grant.

"The funding is up to $2,500 so we do ask them what their need is. We've heard everything from rent to payroll to utilities keeping the lights on," said DARI program manager, Stacey McIntosh.

In order to apply, businesses are required to meet criteria such as having 10 or fewer employees and a storefront in Rock Island.

If your business does not qualify don't give up hope quite yet, DARI has other options.

"With DARI we still want to help, we have that small pool of money so we are able to fund some of those other businesses that wouldn't qualify," said McIntosh.

The application is currently closed but city leaders are urging businesses to continue to apply to be put on a waiting list.

"That's really what I'd call the backbone of the Quad Cities," Thoms said.