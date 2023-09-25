x
Firefighters battle house fire in Moline, 6 residents displaced

No injuries were reported in the incident, which is still under investigation.

MOLINE, Ill. — Six people evacuated from a Moline home during a fire on Sunday, according to a press release from the Moline Fire Department.

On Sept. 24, shortly after 1:00 p.m., firefighters with the Moline Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 720 16th Ave. Upon arrival, they found that all occupants had already left the building. The residents reported a small fire in the home's second-floor bedroom, which firefighters then extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the fire. In addition to the six residents who were displaced, one dog and several birds were also removed from the premises.

Officials with the Moline Fire Department are still investigating what caused the fire.

