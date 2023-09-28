Sivyer Steel partnering with IowaWORKS for resource fair following plant fire

The fair will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Workers left out of a job after the fire at Sivyer Steel Castings are receiving some help in figuring out their next steps.

IowaWORKS is partnering with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworks to host a resource fair for workers impacted by the fire. The fair will provide information on unemployment insurance, food assistance, healthcare, job hunting and more.

"IowaWORKS assists all displaced employees and provides the resources needed to get back into the workforce," Jamie McLaughlin, IowaWORKS Rapid Response coordinator said. " This event will allow for easy access to those resources."

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the USW Union Hall located at 880 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf.

News 8 reached out to Sivyer Steel after receiving reports from employees that the plant will be shutting down entirely. As of this publication, we have not received a response.