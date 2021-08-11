SIU Carbondale student was 1 of 8 people killed in 'Astroworld' crowd surge

"We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends"

One of the eight people killed in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston was a Southern Illinois University Carbondale student, the school announced Monday.

A message from Chancellor Austin Lane identified the victim as Jacob Jurinek.

"We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising," the statement said. "We understand this comes as a shock to many of our students. If they have mental health concerns, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available to help them by calling 618-453-5371. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacob’s family and friends in our thoughts."

According to KHOU in Houston, Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said it started when the crowd began to rush toward the stage around 9:15 p.m. and people started passing out because they couldn't breathe. Others in the crowd panicked as they tried to help those who were unconscious.

Around 9:35 p.m., Peña said a mass casualty incident was declared because there were so many victims and emergency crews were overwhelmed. More than 55 HFD units responded.

Peña said hundreds of people were treated at a field hospital set up at the scene.

Some of the victims transported were as young as 10 years old, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.