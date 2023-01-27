Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say

Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar Street at a high speed. It subsequently left the roadway and struck a tree, leaving one person dead

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release.

Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street.

Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar Street at a high speed. It subsequently drove into the corner of the road, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A 44-year-old driver, the vehicle's lone occupant, died as a result of their injuries.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.