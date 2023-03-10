No water in Silvis just 1 day after city hooks up to Moline's system

There is not an estimated time of restoration for water services at this time.

SILVIS, Ill. — Many residents in Silvis are without water Friday morning following a water main break, according to Silvis Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Winters.

At this time, there is no timeline for when services will be restored. Crews with the public works department are actively working to restore service.

This comes just one day after Silvis hooked up to Moline's water supply. Winters did not say whether or not the hook-up is related to the water main break.

The City of Moline reports that there was a "major failure" in the Silvis water system piping at the intersection of 14th Street and Crosstown Avenue early Thursday morning.

"This leak caused storage and pressure to be deleted, which has caused decreased water pressure for some Silvis water customers," said Communications Coordinator Tory Brecht in an email to media. "Silvis crews have isolated the leak and expect to have storage and pressure restored soon, followed by a boil order announcement."

