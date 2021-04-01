The 91-year-old former Silvis City council member died Saturday night, the family said on Sunday.

SILVIS, Ill. — A Quad Cities family and the Silvis community are mourning the loss of Joe Terronez.

The 91-year-old former Silvis city council member died Saturday night, the family said on Sunday.

When Brian Munos pictures his great uncle Joe Terronez, three things come to mind.

"Family, faith, community," Munos said.

Everyone looked up to Terronez in the family, Munos said.

Terronez grew up and lived in Silvis his entire life.

Faith was the glue that helped keep the family together, Munos said.

And, it was his family and faith, together, that helped make the Silvis community stronger.

"He was always fighting for the little man," Munos said.

Terronez served nearly three decades on the Silvis city council, Munos said, four of those years as mayor.

"How cool is it to say my uncle was the first Mexican American Mayor in the state of Illinois? It just spews pride," Munos said.

Current Silvis Mayor Matthew Carter posted a picture with Terronez on Facebook on Sunday, writing, "Joe in his own special way made Silvis a better place to live."

Terronez was a champion in recognizing Second Street in Silvis as Hero Street, while fighting for the people living in the area, too.

Now, Terronez's family remembers his lasting legacy.

"You know, if I hadn't seen him in a little while, when I'd see him it's like, for me it was like seeing a hero," Munos said. "It was like seeing a movie star, you know it was, you know, he possessed that much power."

Joe Terronez: a powerful Silvis icon.