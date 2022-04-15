Community mourns passing of long-time Silvis mayor Lyle Lohse

Former Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse, 88, died on April 11. He served as the city's mayor from 1997 to 2009.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVIS, Ill. — Former Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse, 88, died on Monday at the Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis, according to his obituary posted on Schroder Mortuary's website.

A graduate of United Township High School, Lohse served in the Army during the Korean War.

He became a well-known figure in Silvis, serving as an alderman for 12 years and later as the city's mayor from 1997 to 2009. Lohse also served on Silvis' school board, park board and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church.

He is credited with helping bring the TPC Deere Run to Silvis — the course used in the John Deere Classic.

Lohse was preceded in death by his wife and four brothers. Services were held on Thursday. Those who wish to send flowers to the family can click/tap here for more information.