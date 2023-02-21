Silvis City Council comes to 4-3 decision in favor of no confidence for Mayor Carter

Three city council members called a special meeting to hold a no-confidence vote for Mayor Matt Carter, which resulted in a 4-3 decision that has residents split.

SILVIS, Ill — The City of Silvis came to a decision in a Tuesday, Feb. 21 city council meeting holding a no-confidence vote on Mayor Matt Carter.

A no-confidence vote is a vote showing that the public does not support a public official. Three city alderman called the special meeting, due to concerns that Mayor Carter allegedly harassed certain employees and overstepped his duties. Mayor Carter told News 8 that he's also been accused of poor communication.

Several members of the public who were in attendance said they had Mayor Carter's back and feel he's done nothing wrong in his duties and was just doing his job — a sentiment echoed by the mayor himself.

"I want an explanation. I want transparency," said one Silvis resident in favor of Mayor Carter.

"I would have no idea why this vote of no confidence is being called, I don't know, but it looks suspicious," said another.

Other citizens, as well as several city council members, sided against the mayor.

"I just want to once again thank (the) council and I just want to give you guys a vote of confidence," said one Silvis resident and worker in favor of the vote.

"I voted for him too, I've been friends with Matt for years, since we were kids," First Ward Alderman Tony Trulson said. "I've never seen him act the way he has been lately."

The vote ended in a 4-3 decision, with the majority of the council voting in favor of no confidence and three voting against. One alderman was absent, and it is unknown what their vote would've been.

Mayor Matt Carter told News 8 he plans on remaining in office, with no intention of resigning. Mayor Carter is holding a meeting at Silvis City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to discuss the vote.