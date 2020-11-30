Davenport Cyber Monday event encourages people to shop local

If you buy online with a number of downtown Davenport businesses Monday, you'll get free, two-day delivery.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Monday, Nov. 30 is Cyber Monday 2020 and a Quad City group wants to turn the focus away from Amazon, Walmart and other big retailers.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is encouraging people to shop online with some small businesses. If you buy from these stores, you'll get your purchases personally delivered for free by the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

Theo & Co., Crafted QC, the German American Heritage Center and Museum, Polished Hair Lounge QC, The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat, and Abernathy's are all participating.

They have a special option for free delivery. You have to live within 10 miles of downtown to qualify. Once you place your order, volunteers with the Downtown Davenport Partnership will personally deliver your items on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Organizers say this is a great way to buy local and keep your money here.

"Those are tax dollars and revenue that will help everybody here, the small businesses as well as everyone who lives here and uses our amenities here," says Jason Gilliland, Director of Events with the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

Now many of these businesses have been hit hard two years in a row now, first the flood in 2019. Now COVID in 2020.

Gilliland says this holiday shopping season could be crucial for keeping these unique businesses up and running.