x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shooting leaves 18-year-old dead in West Burlington

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody surrounding the investigation.
Credit: MGN

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in West Burlington Sunday, Nov. 14. 

Police responded to a call for shots fired just after 3:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Swan Street near Pat Klein Park.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A juvenile was taken into custody surrounding the investigation. 

No word on the motive. The identify of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Burlington Police Department at 319-754-8555.

 

In Other News

Holiday shopping season is here and one Moline business is encouraging you to shop local