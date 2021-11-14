Shooting leaves 18-year-old dead in West Burlington

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody surrounding the investigation.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in West Burlington Sunday, Nov. 14.

Police responded to a call for shots fired just after 3:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Swan Street near Pat Klein Park.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A juvenile was taken into custody surrounding the investigation.

No word on the motive. The identify of the victim has not been released.