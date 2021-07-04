Sherrard Tigers' biggest fan returns to the stands

Christy Koepke cried tears of joy Tuesday night after finding out she would be attending a Sherrard volleyball game, after being away for a year.

SHERRARD, Ill — It has been more than a year since the Sherrard Tigers' biggest fan Christy Koepke was able to sit in the stands and cheer her team to victory.

Covid-19 safety protocols put limits on in-person attendance.

But, that all changed Tuesday night when Christy’s mother gave her the news that she would be attending three volleyball games in one night.

“It was hard for me not to cry telling her! I know how much it means to her to go to all these games. It’s been a long year,” said Christy’s mother Linda Koepke, who filmed her reaction.

Christy cried tears of joy in reaction to the news.