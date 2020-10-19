Shameless Chocoholic expands into a more savory business

Owner Rebecca Burns says she started making boxed lunches out of necessity this summer. Now, she's opened a new restaurant.

MOLINE, Ill — The owner of the Shameless Chocoholic in LeClaire and Moline has expanded, opening a new deli next door to the Moline location.

Rebecca Burns says she opened The Little Brown Box in August, serving up sandwiches and catering lunches. She says she started it out of necessity as traffic at her Moline store has been slow due to the pandemic, and she needed a way to bring in more income.

Burns says she started catering lunch for various companies in Moline and they became a hit. When Subway next door closed, Burns says she couldn't pass up the chance to open her own deli.

"It was terrifying," she says. "I went round and round with myself. But it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up and sometimes you have to take a risk. This was definitely a risk, but I think it'll pan out in the end."

There's a ribbon-cutting for the Little Brown Box Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. Lunches will be a dollar off.

While the coronavirus has made things difficult, Burns says she's gotten a lot of support.

"I love our customers," she says. "They're so willing to come in and support us. They want their favorite businesses to stay in business. We've been really fortunate. We've had some wonderful customers."