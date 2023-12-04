Sexual violence affects millions each year in the US; how a local treatment center is getting the word out

According to the CDC half of women and 1 in 3 men will experience sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime

PRINCETON, Illinois — According to the CDC, sexual violence affects millions of people each year in the US, and a domestic and sexual violence treatment center in the Quad Cities area is getting the word out on how to be aware.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Freedom House in Princeton, Illinois is educating people on how to be aware.



News 8's Charles Hart spoke with officials from the non-profit who said some of the most important things to know are:

Don't victim blame.

Avoid judgement if someone you know discloses to you that they've experienced sexual abuse.

Report sexual assaults to law enforcement.

Know what resources are available to you, so that you can get help. You can report sexual abuse by calling 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline by clicking the link or calling 1-800-799-7233.



Outreach and Facilities Manager for Freedom House, Trisha Schafer, said one of the most common reactions to sexual abuse is victim blaming.

"Changing ourselves to not victim blame and to look at the survivor and why it would have taken that survivor, you know, why didn't you tell right away, and so, for them to be able to come out and tell about something horrific like that, the worst time of their life," Schafer said.

Sexual Violence Program Manager for Freedom House Melanie Whitmer told News 8, it's important to know your resources.

"A lot of times survivors are not comfortable, maybe telling a friend or a family member," Whitmer said. "For whatever reason, there's multiple reasons why they may or might not. But the number one thing is, as a survivor is the support that you can receive, to begin your healing, and also know how to get through it."

Freedom House offers treatment to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Leaders of Freedom House said around 90% of survivors experience sexual abuse from someone they know. The non-profit currently serves over 200 survivors, just in their sexual violence program.

According to a press release, Freedom House is holding the following events throughout the month of April, shining a light on sexual abuse awareness:

“Silent Witness” silhouettes, representing sexual violence homicide victims in our communities over the years, are displayed at Princeton’s Rotary Park (April 5-18 and IVCC (April 18-30).

Partnering with area libraries and the Pediatric Resource Center to supply children’s books featuring age-appropriate consent and healthy boundaries.

Clothesline Project –At Blackhawk College East Campus (during the month of April) - A display of T-shirts with graphic messages and illustrations designed by survivors of violence or by someone who loves a victim who has been killed.

Law enforcement, State’s Attorney’s Offices, Emergency Room, and Health Department staff throughout the region will be wearing teal ribbons to indicate their support for victims.

Earth Day-Wild Flower Seed Balls initiative – Freedom House will distribute seed balls to celebrate the renewal of spring and the idea of “letting healing take root.”

The “Start By Believing” campaign asks community members, businesses, and partnering agencies to sign the pledge. “My name is _____, When someone tells me they were raped or sexually assaulted, I pledge to: Start By Believing.”

Denim Day, April 26 – Encourages the wearing of denim in honor of survivors of sexual violence who have experienced victim blaming.

According to the CDC, half of women and 1 in 3 men will experience sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime.