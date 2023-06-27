Illinois Senator Dick Durbin lays out plan to help with rural medical workforce shortage

Since the COVID pandemic, many hospitals have struggled with staffing. Durbin hopes that his plan will bring more workers to rural medical centers.

ALEDO, Ill. — On Tuesday, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spoke at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo about his 'Roadmap to Grow Illinois' Rural Health Workforce.'

In that plan, Senator Durbin says he wants to keep more people in the medical work force.

"The strain burnout and sheer exhaustion from the pandemic has pushed our healthcare system and its heroic workers to the brink," Durbin says. "Today in America, we take our most promising students educate and train them for more than 10 years, and licensed them on one condition that they accept a debt load of more than $200,000."



According to Durbin, having so much debt could be a deciding factor in whether medics chose to work in rural areas or urban regions, where they tend to pay more.

Under the plan, he wants to offer incentives to those who choose to work in under-represented areas. These incentives can be scholarships for new medical students or loan payments for those with existing student debt and working in rural areas.

Ted Rogalski, administrator of Genesis Medical Center Aledo and DeWitt, says it's been a struggle to fill positions at the Aledo location.

"We've had an open position for a primary care physician for nearly four years," Rogalski said. "Registered Nurses have also been very difficult to recruit and currently we have enough to staff one ambulance to serve Mercer County. The lack of EMT and paramedic staff has resulted in us not being able to staff a backup crew most days and nights in Mercer County.”

Senator Durbin authored a provision of one billion dollars in President Biden's American Rescue Plan. He says the money will be used to fund incentives.