Sen. Grassley will host law enforcement roundtable Wednesday in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Wednesday, June 1 will visit Davenport to meet with local law enforcement and talk about the challenges area departments face.
Grassley's roundtable discussion will feature many local officials, including Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner, a lieutenant from the Iowa State Patrol and other local government leaders.
The roundtable will take place 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport Police Department. The goal of the roundtable is to provide solutions to obstacles faced by law enforcement in eastern Iowa.
The move comes after concerns after the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into officer conduct and inaction in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
Grassley describes himself as "a staunch defender of local law enforcement." He lead a resolution to designate May 15-20 as National Police Week as well as recent bills he authored that aim to invest in local police departments and help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.