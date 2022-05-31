Sen. Grassley will host law enforcement roundtable Wednesday in Davenport

A number of local officials will meet with Grassley at Davenport Police Department to discuss challenges facing eastern Iowa law enforcement.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Wednesday, June 1 will visit Davenport to meet with local law enforcement and talk about the challenges area departments face.

Grassley's roundtable discussion will feature many local officials, including Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner, a lieutenant from the Iowa State Patrol and other local government leaders.

The roundtable will take place 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport Police Department. The goal of the roundtable is to provide solutions to obstacles faced by law enforcement in eastern Iowa.