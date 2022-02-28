Semitruck loses control on Rockingham Road, strikes cars and home, leaves 4 injured

It happened just before midnight Sunday on Rockingham Road in Davenport. Four including the semi driver suffered injuries. One was seriously hurt.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Four people were injured after a semitruck lost control, struck several vehicles, a building and a home late Sunday night on Rockingham Road near Hy-Vee, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

A preliminary police investigation revealed the semitruck driver lost control while driving eastbound on the 3400 block of Rockingham Road before striking three vehicles traveling eastbound. Then, the semi left the roadway, hit the building that housed Sharon's Styling Studio and Gray's Barber Shop and came to a stop after crashing into a home.

According to the release, the semi driver, the driver of a vehicle hit by the truck and one resident of the home were all treated for minor injuries. A second resident was transported to a state hospital for serious injuries.

Davenport police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Monday morning. No charges had been filed.