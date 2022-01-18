Fire crews battle semi-truck engulfed in flames on I-74 near Andover

Illinois State Police say no one was injured, but both eastbound lanes were closed due to heavy smoke,

ANDOVER, Illinois — First responders battled a semi-truck engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Osco Fire Department put out the blaze in the eastbound lane of I-74, located in between Andover and Woodhull in Henry County.

A bystander says the fire started around 4:15 p.m.

In a Facebook post at 5:13 p.m., Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported, but both eastbound lanes were closed due to the fire and heavy smoke with traffic rerouted to US 150 at Exit 24.