Fire crews battle semi-truck engulfed in flames on I-74 near Andover

ANDOVER, Illinois — First responders battled a semi-truck engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon.
Osco Fire Department put out the blaze in the eastbound lane of I-74, located in between Andover and Woodhull in Henry County.
A bystander says the fire started around 4:15 p.m.
In a Facebook post at 5:13 p.m., Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported, but both eastbound lanes were closed due to the fire and heavy smoke with traffic rerouted to US 150 at Exit 24.
No police updates have been given since, and fire officials have not made a statement on the incident.