Traffic slowed after semi and pick-up truck collide at Davenport intersection

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to an accident at the corner of US 61 and 110th Avenue in Davenport on Friday morning, July 2. That's right next to Camping World.

Crews from Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Department, Davenport Fire Department and Bluegrass Fire Department were at the scene, where a semi-truck and pick-up truck collided.

A MedForce helicopter landed on the south side of the intersection, although it is unsure if anyone was loaded inside of it.

News 8 was also on the scene, where debris can be seen scattered in the area.

Semi vs Truck accident 110th Ave & HWY 61 in Davenport Posted by WQAD on Friday, July 2, 2021

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported that intersection is blocked off and traffic has been condensed into one lane. If you're heading into Davenport from the Bluegrass area, lanes are highly congested.