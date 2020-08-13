Secret Service agents trained Moline police, administrators on school shooting threats

Trainers said the key is looking for changes in students such as behavioral changes or a disturbing interest in subjects such as mass attacks or white supremacy.

MOLINE, Ill. — Secret Service agents trained police officers and school administrators in Moline on how to better identify the threat of a school shooting before it happens.

The Moline Police Department hosted the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center at Moline High School Wednesday. A group of 50 people were trained from law enforcement to educators and mental health professionals.

The training came from an analysis of 31 various school attacks.



Secret Service Agent David Mauldin said the key is looking for changes in students such as behavioral changes or a disturbing interest in subjects such as mass attacks or white supremacy.

"Everybody has a role to play in preventing these attacks.," Mauldin said. "Law enforcement, of course, has a role but so do social workers, so do teachers. The threat assessment process brings everybody to the table to give their perspective on whats happening with a student."