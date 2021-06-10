Here is the 2nd set of Iowa redistricting maps set for Oct. 28 vote

The Iowa Senate voted down the first round of maps along party lines on Oct. 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Legislative Services Agency, charged with creating redistricting maps, released the second set of proposed maps Thursday morning ahead of their 35-day deadline.

Senate Republicans rejected the first draft of new maps for legislative and congressional districts on Oct. 5.

The vote was along party lines, with Republicans in control of the chamber. 18 Senate Democrats voted to pass the maps.

Major changes to the second map as compared to the first include:

Iowa's 4th Congressional District shrunk in geographical size

Iowa's 1st Congressional District grew in geographical size

Story County is back in the 4th Congressional District

Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks, who currently serves the 2nd District, is placed in the 3rd District with Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

Lawmakers are set hold a special legislative session Oct. 28 to review the second round of maps.

Senate Republicans pointed to compactness and population deviation as issues they saw with the first round.

