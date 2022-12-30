RI's Second Baptist Church hosts annual New Year's Eve Watch Night service

The Rock Island church will hold its annual New Year's Eve Watch Night Service at 10 p.m. All are welcome to join the night of devotion and celebration.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island's Second Baptist Church is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Watch Night service on Saturday.

The event will take place at 10 p.m. at the church located at 919 6th Ave.

The annual Watch Night Service event celebrates the enacting of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862 but didn't take effect until Jan. 1 1863.

After month of anticipation, on the night of Dec. 31, 1862, also known as "Freedom Eve," blacks across the country watched, waited and eventually celebrated the new law that freed millions of Americans as the clock struck midnight.

Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, pastor of Second Baptist Church said, "So it's not only a time when we come together -- to celebrate the new year but we also thank God for bringing us through the last year."

Williamson III created the annual service after realizing he had to make the long trip to Chicago in order to celebrate the night.

"We would go up every year -- every year my wife and I -- to Chicago because we couldn't find a Night Watch Service, so I said if I ever got to be a pastor, the first thing I wanted to do was start a Night Watch Service," Williamson III said.

Nowadays, the night is an annual New Year's Eve tradition that focuses on the memory of slavery and freedom, reflections on faith and celebration of community.

Trinity Community Baptist Church and Macedonia Baptist Church are coming together with Second Baptist to host the event

The event will feature guest preacher Rev. Larry D. Dixon, pastor of Trinity Community Baptist Church in Moline.

All are welcome to join the night of prayer and worship.

You can watch online by visiting the church's website or by going to their Facebook page.

Attendees must wear face-masks and social distance.