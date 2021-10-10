Scott County Supervisor wants your input on their plans to spend $33.6 million in federal monies

The U.S. Treasury outlined how local governments can spend the money. One Scott County Supervisor believes the current spending plan doesn't meet the intended goals.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In May of 2021 the United States Treasury published a fact sheet laying out how Congress will disperse the $350 Billion for State, Local, Territorial and Tribal Governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott County, Iowa is expected to receive $33.6 million from the American Rescue Plan. Scott County Supervisor, Ken Croken is gathering public input on the plans for the money through two public input sessions.

According to The United States Treasury the money is intended to:

1 - Fund urgent COVID-19 response efforts to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.

2- Replace lost revenue for the county to maintain and strengthen vital public services and help retain jobs

3 - Enhance immediate economic stabilizations for households and businesses

4- Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the disproportionate impact of the pandemic.

"In my view, the overall preliminary spending plan before the County Board of Supervisors does not achieve these goes and we need to hear from the community." Croken said.

Currently the list of proposed spending of the federal funds includes:

$11.6 million for Park View storm water drainage

$5 million for Mount Joy storm sewers

$4.5 million to help more than double the size of the Juvenile Detention Center

$3 million for air handling systems at the county's Administrative Center

$3 million for services to the homeless provided by the Salvation Army

$2 million for Scott County Park updates

$1.6 million for sewer line extension on the western edge of Locust Street

more than $1 million to the county for the administrative costs of distributing the money.

There will be two public input meetings in which the public can let their voices be heard on the issue.

On Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Davenport Public Library (North Fairmount Street).

And Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Scott County Library System facility on North Sixth Avenue.