Scott County strips funding from senior organization CASI

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funding for an organization serving around 2,000 Quad Cities is now on the chopping block.

Concerned citizens spoke out in support of the Center for Active Seniors at Scott County's Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday as County leaders voted to eliminate the organization's funding of more than $200,000.

"We are not here for our generation, we're here for generations that follow us," one person said.

"They are your constituents who have questions and grave concerns regarding their future and the future of all seniors," CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp said.

"It's a lot of people that's not on the streets because of CASI," one woman added.

"Without their counseling, I wouldn't have made it," one man said. "And I think there's a lot of other veterans and retirees like me."

Scott County leaders said the move was made due to a budget shortfall.

"When we get dealt a $1.6 million shortfall, we got to figure out ways to make this work," Scott County supervisor John Maxwell said.

"The county will be working with the other agencies in the area to make those services available," Board chair Ken Beck said.

Many people said the organization is their way of life.

"Jane's Place helps create moments," another speaker said.

"I need them or I can't work," one woman said.

The move also cuts funding from the Mississippi Valley Fair and the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services. Beck said that CASI and CADS will be restructured under the county's community services department.

CASI has been serving the community for 50 years.