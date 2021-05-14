Scott County Sheriff's Office welcomes new member to the force 🐶

Denali started working on the force in May of 2021. She's been trained for several types of jobs.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A new officer is being welcomed to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Meet Denali - a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois.

Denali is from North Iowa K9 and was trained for several jobs including narcotics searches, suspect tracking, article searches, building searches and bite apprehension. North Iowa K9 trains police service dogs all over the country.

She had her first shift on Sunday, May 2. Since then she has been deployed twice for patrol duties.

"She looks forward to a long and rewarding career with the Sheriff's Office," read the Facebook post.