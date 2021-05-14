Scott County Sheriff's Office welcomes new member to the force 🐶

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A new officer is being welcomed to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Meet Denali - a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office gave her an official welcome to the force in a Facebook post Friday, May 14.
Denali is from North Iowa K9 and was trained for several jobs including narcotics searches, suspect tracking, article searches, building searches and bite apprehension. North Iowa K9 trains police service dogs all over the country.
She had her first shift on Sunday, May 2. Since then she has been deployed twice for patrol duties.
"She looks forward to a long and rewarding career with the Sheriff's Office," read the Facebook post.