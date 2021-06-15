Scott County Sheriff's Office Swears in Two New Deputies and a K9

Deputy K9, Denali is a multi-skilled dog.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Scott County Sheriff's office swore in two deputies and a K-9 Monday morning.

Deputy Justin Holmes, Deputy Eric Williams, and Deputy K9 Denali were sworn in by Sheriff Tim Lane.

Deputy Holmes is transitioning to the Scott County Sheriff's office after working as a police officer with the Rock Island Police Department for 11 years.

His experience involves working in the Tactical Operations Division, Emergency Response Team and working undercover with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG).

Deputy Holmes graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.

Deputy Eric Williams is originally from California before moving to the Quad Cities, where he earned an Associates degree in Criminal Justice from Danville Area Community College.

He served in the Illinois National Guard for almost 10 years and volunteered as a firefighter with the Lynch Area Fire Protection District.

Deputy Williams joins Scott County from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department as a patrol deputy with specializations in tactical patrol, SWAT, emergency medical responder and tactical medicine.

Lastly, Deputy K9, Denali was sworn in after being hired with the Scott County Sheriff's Office on May 2, 2021.

Denali is a 16 month old Belgian Malinois from North Iowa K9.

She is a multi-purpose K9, who can be used for narcotic searches, suspect tracking, building searches and bite apprehension.