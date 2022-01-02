Scott County Sheriff's Office: Driver dead after vehicle pursuit

The sheriff's office said the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound following multiple attempts by police to stop the vehicle.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One driver died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a vehicle pursuit through multiple counties on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies were in pursuit of a subject after a disturbance call near Lowes Home Improvement on Elmore Avenue in Davenport. The caller reported an issue retrieving a company vehicle from a terminated USIC (US Infrastructure Company) employee.

The subject fled after refusing to return the vehicle, a white Chevy Colorado, and reportedly made threats saying he was armed with a pistol and rifle.

Deputies tracked the vehicle via GPS and failed to stop it in the area of the 24000 block of Utica Ridge Road/210th Avenue. The vehicle's OnStar programing also could not remote stop it.

A deputy was forced to use stop sticks at the intersection of 210th Street and 210th Avenue where they were able to strike one of the vehicle's tires. The driver continued southbound before unexpectedly running off the roadway to the east where they drove into a ditch and struck a tree just north of 7721 Utica Ridge Road.

Authorities were forced to initiate a felony stop but said attempts to communicate were unsuccessful. Additional units called for assistance which included an armored BEARCAT vehicle from the Bettendorf Police Department who safely approached the subject.

According to the sheriff's office, units approached the suspect vehicle and found the driver unresponsive from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical crews on scene determined the driver to be dead on-scene.