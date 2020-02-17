Scott County reports increase in fires caused by improperly trashed rechargeable batteries

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The Scott County Waste Commission is reporting an increase of small fires in their work due to people trashing and recycling certain types of batteries the wrong way.

The commission wants to remind residents to not dispose of or recycle rechargeable batteries with normal methods. The batteries and other types of electronic waste have the capacity to catch fire when they are damaged during the disposal or recycling processes. If recycled with flammable items like paper or cardboard, the batteries can cause larger fires.