Scott County nonprofits could see less funding in FY 2024

The president for Davenport senior center CASI said the potential budget cut could mean the end for their specialized adult day care program Jane's Place.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A specialized program at CASI, the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. in Davenport could be in jeopardy due to changes in the Scott County budget.

That program is Jane's Place, an adult day program that assists those with dementia, Alzheimer's and other mental impairments.

CASI president Laura Kopp said a possible change in the Scott county budget for FY 2024 could mean Jane's Place losing 25% of its funding.

"How are we supposed to make it work providing home and community based services without the community portion, without the community support? It's just it's become incredibly difficult to do," Kopp said.

She added that without the funding, it would not be possible to keep Jane's Place running, as the program already has less revenue than usual due to being shut for a year due to COVID.

"We cannot rely on one time grant opportunities, we cannot rely on exhausting our fundraising efforts," Kopp said. "CASI has five major fundraisers throughout the year that I personally as the CEO organize; it's just not a feasible funding model."

Kopp also said other nonprofit organizations in Scott County could face funding cuts if Scott County's budget takes a hit.

"Many of our seniors are living on a restricted income and are facing challenges with rising healthcare costs, rising prescription costs, and we don't want to be an additional burden," she said.

WQAD reached out to the Scott County Board several times - they declined to be interviewed but gave the following statement on Feb. 13:

"We are waiting to see if Iowa legislators impose new laws that will reduce our revenues from property taxes. Property taxes make up the majority of our income. One of the bills we are waiting on is one that retroactively reduces the roll back on property values which decreases the taxes paid and the revenue we receive. There are other bills being introduced that restructure other sources of income as well. Our primary concern at this time is new legislation. We all have to be patient to see what the legislators finally pass and the governor signs."

The main bill referred to in this statement is SF 181, which passed the House and Senate by Feb. 15 after the statement was given and now only requires Gov. Kim Reynold's signature to become law.

The situation comes at a time where CASI recently celebrated 50 years of service to the community.

The nonprofit group estimates it has helped over 250,000 families in the Quad Cities. The nonprofit also says they believe Jane's Place specifically has helped an estimated 5,000 people with dementia, Alzheimer's and other mental impairments.

