Scott Co. Jail faces leaky roof, possible months-long fix

Around 24 inmates have been transferred to nearby county jails for the time being, and about 20 have been moved to other parts of the building.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the county jail is need of emergency repairs due to a leaking roof after recent rainfall.

Lane believes the problem could take months to fix.

After recent heavy rain, he said it's leaked through the building's roof into main areas of the jail where inmates are housed.

Following the damage, some ceiling tiles were removed, blowers were placed on the floor and trash cans were put directly under the problem spots.

It all started in early March after severe weather came through Iowa and damaged the jail's roof surface.

The problem affected more than 120 inmates.

"You have to stop that in order to prevent further damage," Lane said. "And the ability to utilize the building is diminished with the water coming in."

Around 24 inmates were transferred to nearby county jails for the time being. About 20 were moved to other parts of the building.

"We don't know as of yet, when all of this will take place but we're doing the best we possibly can in order to speed this up as much as we can," Lane said.

It hasn't impacted the inmate's cells or sleep area, but it has forced jail lockdowns and closed off recreational rooms.

"If this problem continues to be an issue for the inmates, we will give them proper accommodations and we'll be very open to the public," Lane said.

Lane said the jail's roof was also damaged in 2016, but it didn't causing any leaks.

Early estimates suggest repairs could be completed by November.

Lane said there is no security risk due to the problem.

It's expected to cost $570,000 with most of the money being paid by the county's insurance fund and sheriff's office paying the remainder.