Potential longer delay in repairs to Scott County Jail's leaky roof

Hundreds of sandbags have been on top of the jail's roof as a temporary fix after severe weather damage in early March.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Repairs to Scott County Jail's leaky roof could take even longer than expected, officials say.

It's caused water to leak into the building, affecting more than 100 inmates. Several inmates were moved to other county jails that have cost the county thousands of dollars.

County board of supervisors approved plans to replace the roof on Thursday and leaders say that now may not happen until spring 2023 due to a delay in material shipments.