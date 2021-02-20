Scott County Jail inmate found dead in cell

An officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell just before 11 a.m. on Friday, and were not able to resuscitate him.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County Jail officials reported on Friday, February 19 that an inmate had been found dead in his cell.

Authorities say that just before 11 a.m., a correctional officer found the 27-year-old man unresponsive in his cell.

Additional staff and medical officers responded to the cell and attempted to resuscitate the inmate, but their efforts were not successful. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has already been scheduled. Officials do not believe that the circumstances of the inmate's death are suspicious.