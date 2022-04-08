Scott County Jail inmate dies 4 hours after booking

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of the unidentified inmate. An autopsy will be performed "in the near future."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An inmate at the Scott County Jail died just hours after being booked for multiple driving and drug violations Thursday night, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

A Scott County deputy brought the inmate, who will be identified after notification of his family, to the jail around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the press release from the sheriff's office.

The man was processed and evaluated before he was placed in a holding cell. About four hours later, a correctional officer doing a wellness check noticed the man "was going into medical distress."

The press release says the inmate became unresponsive "shortly thereafter."

The correctional and medical staff then began efforts to resuscitate the man.

The man was taken to Genesis East hospital where he was pronounced dead during the early morning hours on Friday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the man's death. The sheriff's office says an autopsy will be done "in the near future."

WQAD News 8 will update this breaking news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.