Scott County Jail suffers first COVID-19 outbreak

Multiple inmates and correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A COVID-19 outbreak has taken place at Scott County Jail following one inmate who authorities say was the first positive test earlier this month.

A total of 25 inmates have tested positive and only two are symptomatic, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Sheriff Shawn Roth on November 15.

The sheriff's office reports there's been a mix of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated inmates who tested positive, but they did not give a specific number.

As of the press release, only 12 inmates are still positive and are currently in quarantine.

There's been an average of 312 total inmates housed at the jail in November.

Roth says the first signs of the virus came from a Scott County inmate, who was in jail for several months before testing positive on November 2.

"This was the first indication that the virus had made it past preventative measures which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic," Roth wrote.

One inmate who tested positive had worked in the jail kitchen as part of Scott County Jail's laundry and food preparation services performed by inmates.

The services are now being done temporary by the jail's already short-handed correctional staff while a group of new inmate workers are being trained. Scott County Sheriff's Office says they are missing 10 officers and an additional four are out after testing positive for COVID.

The positive cases were limited to the general population, dorm, and female housing unit which had one positive inmate case. The booking area, intake housing, flex housing, and special management did not have any positive cases.