ACLU: Scott County misusing federal COVID money for new detention center

This comes after Scott County supervisors gave the green light to building a new juvenile detention center on Tremont Avenue in Davenport for a $17 million project.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County leaders are facing more pushback over building a new juvenile detention center.

The ACLU of Iowa warns that the county is not spending federal COVID relief from the American Rescue Plan Act in the correct way.

"It's not just a bad idea, it's a misuse of federal money," ACLU of Iowa executive director Mark Stringer said.

On Thursday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved roughly $7 million to build the center.

"We're very disappointed that the board of supervisors has taken this additional step," Stringer said.

"The facility would provide a much better environment for a safer environment for both the staff and youth," Scott County board chair supervisor Ken Beck said.

According to the U.S. treasury department, governments can use $10 million of the ARPA funding for projects that fall under these areas: possible revenue loss, COVID health impact, essential workers, water, sewer, or broadband.

Scott County received roughly $33 million of the ARPA dollars.

"They can be used in a broad way," Rock Island County program manager Ryan Berger said.

Berger oversees how Rock Island County is allocating its federal relief money.

"$10 million of the allocation can be used for typical general government services," Berger said.

The ACLU points out an ARPA funding rule that says "constructing a new correctional facility would generally not be a proportional response" to public health or the negative economic impact of COVID.

"Others have pointed out, the money cannot be used for correctional facilities, and that's where there's a misconception of this detention center," Beck said. "It is what the name is, a detention center and not a correctional facility or a jail."

The new building will be just south of Davenport's 53rd Street on Tremont Avenue. The county owns the property.

"We're at the mercy of wherever they go, as far as costs on a daily cost," Beck said.

The ACLU said it's taking its concerns to the U.S. treasury department and exploring legal action.

County supervisors said they consulted with several state and county officials before moving forward with the project.