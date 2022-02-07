Scott County political parties prepare for 2022 Iowa Caucus

Although voters aren't casting ballots for a president this year, both parties say the mid-year Iowa caucus is just as important.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — In less than a week, 99 counties across Iowa will participate in the 2022 Iowa Caucus on Feb. 7 for the mid-term elections this November.

This year's Iowa caucus will be different from what happens during a presidential election. A presidential election caucus brings more excitement and traditional practices like preference groups or candidates coming to speak to the republican party.

Although residents aren't voting for a president this year, both parties say the mid-year Iowa caucus is just as important. The focus is organizational leadership. The parties will work to fill their central committee member and delegate seats who is later responsible for organizing the next caucus and help campaign.

The Scott County Republican Party says they wont participate in anything outside of the organization priorities during the caucus this year, but the Scott County Democrats will be collecting candidate petition signatures for the primary ballot. Voter registration will also take place during one hour before door close at all caucus locations at 7 p.m.

Iowa Democrats took a turn for the worst during the 2020 Iowa caucus. The party used a new app to collect the votes that delayed results. The pressure for a successful midterm sits with the Democrats this mid-term caucus.

In Scott County, preparing for this year's caucus was challenging, considering the redistricting changes, as a result county precincts are different. Voters attending the caucus should check the precinct map on the county auditor's website for the correct caucus location.